Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $106,000 Investment in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.08% of BriaCell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 136,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BriaCell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.