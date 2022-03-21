Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 2,852 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 535.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Honda Motor by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.