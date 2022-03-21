Concord Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 8.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $54.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

