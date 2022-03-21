Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz Sells 25,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

