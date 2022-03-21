Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz Sells 25,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $14.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Recommended Stories
