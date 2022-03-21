Contrasting Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) and Its Rivals

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) is one of 74 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Altisource Asset Management to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14% Altisource Asset Management Competitors -61.76% 5.99% 1.35%

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Altisource Asset Management and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management Competitors 332 1040 1226 41 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Altisource Asset Management’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altisource Asset Management has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million $39.82 million 0.28 Altisource Asset Management Competitors $1.44 billion $77.63 million 26.22

Altisource Asset Management’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altisource Asset Management competitors beat Altisource Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

