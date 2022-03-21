Corbenic Partners LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corbenic Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,623,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,085,463. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

