Corbenic Partners LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYF. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 69,476 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,866. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

