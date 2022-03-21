Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 607 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. 1,902,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,910. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31.

