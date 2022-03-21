Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 57,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,456,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,139,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $29.31.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNP shares. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.