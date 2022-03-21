Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $11.53 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,976 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,866,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

