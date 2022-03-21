Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $36.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.18. 3,406,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

