Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $436,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

NYSE:CI opened at $241.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.87. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

