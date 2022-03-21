Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $739,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

