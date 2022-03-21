Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $950,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $153.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

