Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Corteva by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,206 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.
In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Corteva (Get Rating)
Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.
