Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Corteva by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,206 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.