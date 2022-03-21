Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,320,000 after buying an additional 594,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,965,000 after purchasing an additional 381,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.91 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.