Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 1,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,929,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,563. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

