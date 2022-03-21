Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $159.20 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $159.44. The firm has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

