Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,260 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.39. 171,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $42.56.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.