Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,962 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $1,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,894,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

