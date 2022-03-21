Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective from Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.23 ($73.88).

Shares of ETR:1COV remained flat at $€47.41 ($52.10) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Covestro has a 1 year low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 1 year high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

