Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 59.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

CB traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $211.51. 2,341,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,741. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $212.18. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average is $192.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.