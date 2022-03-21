Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

