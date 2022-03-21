Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

NSC stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,379. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.65. The company has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

