Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 278 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.53. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,968. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.52.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

