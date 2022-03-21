Critical Comparison: DigitalOcean (DOCN) and Its Competitors

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DigitalOcean to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DigitalOcean and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 DigitalOcean Competitors 1044 4329 9130 296 2.59

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus target price of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.86%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 33.74%. Given DigitalOcean’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.55% -2.30% -1.35% DigitalOcean Competitors -8.84% -16.03% -4.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million -$19.50 million -267.77 DigitalOcean Competitors $7.99 billion $2.11 billion 62.41

DigitalOcean’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalOcean peers beat DigitalOcean on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

