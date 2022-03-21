Critical Review: Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Paramount Global Class A common alerts:

Paramount Global Class A common pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gray Television pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Paramount Global Class A common pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gray Television pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gray Television has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Paramount Global Class A common is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paramount Global Class A common and Gray Television, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A Gray Television 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gray Television has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.67%. Given Gray Television’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than Paramount Global Class A common.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Gray Television’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion 0.89 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.68 Gray Television $2.41 billion 0.92 $90.00 million $0.39 60.05

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television. Paramount Global Class A common is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gray Television, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Gray Television shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Gray Television 3.73% 5.08% 1.05%

Paramount Global Class A common Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States. The Production Companies segment includes the production of television and event content. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Class A common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global Class A common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.