Critical Survey: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) versus BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and BT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.82 billion 1.02 $254.51 million $5.95 20.78 BT Brands $8.45 million 0.74 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 4.48% 25.93% 6.80% BT Brands 7.15% -214.09% 19.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 7 1 0 2.00 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus price target of $148.71, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than BT Brands.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats BT Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. The company's gift shops comprise various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 15, 2021, it operated 664 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

BT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and one Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen franchise restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

