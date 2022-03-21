CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $117.50 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

