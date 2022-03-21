Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $214.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $260.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.67.

NYSE CMI opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.16. Cummins has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

