Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CMLS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 9.5% in the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 377,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.