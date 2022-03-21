CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.53. 77,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,687. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

