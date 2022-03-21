CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0045 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $266,481.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,236.00 or 0.99945920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00278483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067239 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001328 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.