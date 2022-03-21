CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $221.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.