Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €49.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($56.59) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.54 ($64.33).

EPA:BN opened at €53.81 ($59.13) on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.10.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

