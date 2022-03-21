DAOstack Market Capitalization Achieves $1.73 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $176,466.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,075.36 or 1.00270116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

