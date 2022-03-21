Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,400 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 424,908 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 130,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.81. 9,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

