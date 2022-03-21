Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.45 Million

Brokerages expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) to announce $368.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.00 million and the lowest is $352.90 million. Daseke posted sales of $333.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSKE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.44. 10,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Daseke has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

