Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 718,995 shares of company stock valued at $112,480,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $145.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,081.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

