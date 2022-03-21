Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

