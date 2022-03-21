Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €180.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($219.78) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €179.36 ($197.10).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €143.35 ($157.53) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($127.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €165.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €161.66.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

