Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €5.50 ($6.04) target price on the transportation company’s stock.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.78.

DLAKY stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

