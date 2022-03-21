Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €5.50 ($6.04) target price on the transportation company’s stock.
DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.78.
DLAKY stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
