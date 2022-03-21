Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Diageo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Diageo stock opened at $198.27 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $163.41 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

