Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.99 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average of $153.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

