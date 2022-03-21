Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 73,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 634.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DFNL opened at $31.18 on Monday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34.

