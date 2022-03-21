Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $110.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

