Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 112,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 415,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $71.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

