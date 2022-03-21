Diligent Investors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 97.5% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of HON opened at $194.72 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

