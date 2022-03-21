Diligent Investors LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $577.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $30,444,888 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

