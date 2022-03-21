Dimecoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $244.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00099174 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

